Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Teynham

At about 7.20pm on Friday 17 March 2023, a collision occurred between two motorbikes and a car along the A2, London Road, Teynham.

The rider and passenger of one of the motorbikes, a blue Suzuki GSXR received serious injuries and both remain in hospital.

The rider of the other motorbike, a white Honda CBR received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink/drugs and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. The 22-year-old man from Sittingbourne has since been released on bail while enquiries continue. The passenger also received minor injuries.

The occupants of the car, a blue Volvo V40 were not injured.

Anyone who saw the collision, or the movements of the car or motorbikes beforehand should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference HW/CF/31/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk

