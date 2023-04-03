Monday, April 3, 2023
Monday, April 3, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Broadstairs

Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Broadstairs

by uknip247

Emergency services were called after a silver Ford was involved in a one-vehicle collision in Millennium Way at around 4.45pm on Sunday 2 April 2023.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance, which flew a man in his 20s to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact them on 01622 798538, quoting reference RY/FM/035/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk

Motorists with relevant dashcam footage can upload it here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/sciuryfm03523

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Shapps sets out plans to drive multi-billion pound investment in the energy revolution

A computer-generated image has been released by detectives investigating a man acting suspiciously outside two schools in Tunbridge Wells

Officers investigating a suspicious incident in Ashford have released an e-fit image of a man they would like to identify

A drug-dealing couple were given a shock after waking up to find their flat was being raided by police

Two people have been arrested following a firearm injury incident which required hospital treatment

A former South Yorkshire Police officer has been jailed after sexually assaulting a woman in a pub

New public electric vehicle charge points coming

Timothy Schofield, Phillip Schofield’s brother, has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy

Green growth for Wales as UK government announces multi-billion pound investment to boost UK energy independence

New measures to tackle child sexual abuse

After a mostly fine and settled start, there will be some more unsettled weather followed by a drier, brighter end to the week

Officers are reminding rural business owners to take steps to secure tools and equipment against thieves following a burglary near Ashford

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More