Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Broadstairs

Emergency services were called after a silver Ford was involved in a one-vehicle collision in Millennium Way at around 4.45pm on Sunday 2 April 2023.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance, which flew a man in his 20s to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact them on 01622 798538, quoting reference RY/FM/035/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk

Motorists with relevant dashcam footage can upload it here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/sciuryfm03523