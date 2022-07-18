At around 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, the incident occurred anticlockwise between Junctions 3 and 4.

In lane two, a black Nissan Qashqai collided with a grey Ford Transit van. After that, the Qashqai collided with a tree on the nearside embankment.

Kent Police officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service responded, and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a passenger in the Qashqai with another woman who was airlifted to a hospital in London with serious injuries.

A man driving and a child both reported minor injuries. The van’s driver was unharmed.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the incident and would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone who saw the vehicles involved before the collision. They are also urging anyone who has dashcam or other video footage to come forward.

If you can assist, please call the appeal line at 01622 798538 and reference DS/MK/082/22.