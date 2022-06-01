Investigators are seeking information after a serious collision in Gillingham

The incident occurred around 10.50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Featherby Road. It involved a silver Fiat 500 and two teenage boys riding an electric scooter.

The two teenagers were treated at the scene for their injuries, and one of them was flown to a London hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in critical condition. The second boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers are investigating the incident and are requesting that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police contact them. Drivers with dashcams and residents with private CCTV footage are also encouraged to search for footage that may help their investigations.

Anyone with information should call 01634 792209, quoting reference 31-0381.