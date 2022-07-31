On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the victim from Tunbridge Wells was contacted by someone claiming to work for the Metropolitan Police.

The scammer claimed that their bank cards had been used in a fraud and that they were instructed to withdraw money and leave it in a specific location to assist the investigation.

The cash was later stolen because the victim followed the directions.

‘Residents should be immediately suspicious of any callers who make contact by phone and say they work for the police and require them to hand over their bank cards or money,’ said Inspector Mark Stubberfield of the Tunbridge Wells Community Safety Unit.

‘These conmen will frequently try to scare you by claiming that there has been fraudulent activity on your bank account or that they have arrested someone using a cloned card in your name. Their goal is to gain your trust by sounding very plausible and then convincing you that they are assisting in the safekeeping of your money.

‘A police force will never ask a member of the public for their bank account information or money over the phone, and if you receive one of these calls, hang up right away.’

After receiving this type of call, never give any money or other items to a courier.

If you are unsure whether a person claiming to be a police officer is genuine, ask for their information and then hang up.

Wait at least five minutes for the call to be disconnected before dialling 101 or 999 in an emergency. A call handler will be able to confirm whether or not your caller was legitimate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference 46/146508/22. The incident can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or filling out the online form on their website.

You can also call Action Fraud at 0300 123 2040 or report suspicious activity on their website.