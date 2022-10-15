ADVERTISEMENT

With the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Service, Jorge Minaya Garay, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody in Kent.

Officers are working closely with the Peruvian authorities as part of this investigation.

Anyone with any information which they believe can assist is urged to contact Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 09-0190.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the online form on their website – https://crimestoppers-uk.org/