Investigators have arrested a suspect on suspicion of three indecent exposures in Gillingham

The incidents happened between 6.20pm and 8pm on Wednesday 26 October 2022.

Victims reported being approached by a man in an alleyway between Mill Road and Burn Road, in Linden Road and in The Chase near Featherby Road.

A 20-year-old man from Maidstone was arrested on Friday 18 November and taken into custody.

