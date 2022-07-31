On April 17, 2022, around 5.30 p.m., a man who had entered a petrol station on Station Road was asked to remove some suspected stolen items from his pockets.

Before leaving, the man allegedly became aggressive and used racist language toward a member of staff.

‘We have been completing inquiries into this incident and are now in a position to release an image of a person we wish to speak to,’ said investigating officer PC Katie Blowers.

‘Anyone who recognises the man is urged to call our hotline.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police at 01622 604100 and reference 46/71835/22.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or filling out the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.