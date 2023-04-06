Investigators have renewed their appeal for witnesses to a collision near Broadstairs

Emergency services were called after a silver Ford Focus was involved in a one-vehicle collision in Millennium Way at around 4.45pm on Sunday 2 April 2023.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance, which flew a 27-year-old man to a London hospital. He has sadly since died from his injuries.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are urging anyone with information to contact them on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/FM/035/23. You can also email sciu.td@kent.police.uk

Motorists with relevant dashcam footage can upload it by clicking here: https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/sciuryfm03523