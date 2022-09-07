Investigators from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) are working hard to determine the circumstances surrounding a fatal police shooting in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, on Monday 5 September.

The man has now been identified as Chris Kaba, 24, of Wembley.

Today, investigators met with Mr Kaba’s family members to explain our role and provide an update on our investigation. They will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.



The IOPC say they understand at this point that police officers in an armed response vehicle attempted to stop Mr Kaba’s vehicle after an automatic number plate recognition camera detected the vehicle was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days. Because the MPS is still investigating the incident, it would be inappropriate to provide any additional information.

A single shot was fired by a police officer around 10 p.m., as armed officers attempted to stop and contain the vehicle. Officers on the scene immediately administered CPR, and the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance were summoned. Mr Kaba died later that night in hospital.

Last night, a thorough search of the scene and surrounding area was completed. There was no non-police issue firearm recovered from the vehicle or the scene.

A thorough forensic examination will be conducted on Mr. Kaba’s vehicle as well as some of the police vehicles involved, which have been removed from the scene and transported to a secure location.

Regional Director Sal Naseem stated that the IOPC is committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the fatal shooting.

“We recognise that there is community concern in the aftermath of this incident, and we understand that questions about how Mr Kaba tragically ended up being fatally shot following an attempted vehicle stop will remain.”

“We are hard at work piecing together all of the circumstances surrounding this incident, and we want to reassure the community that these questions will be answered in due course, but it will take some time before our investigation is able to uncover all of the facts.” While these details are still being confirmed, we ask that the public refrain from making assumptions about this incident out of respect for Mr Kaba’s family and anyone else who may have been affected.

“This investigation is complex in nature, and our investigators are gathering and reviewing a large amount of evidence.”

“While we have already conducted some door-to-door inquiries in the area, there are likely to be members of the public we have yet to speak with who may have information that could help our investigation.”

“Anyone with information that could assist us in painting a picture of what happened that evening is asked to contact the IOPC by calling 0300 303 0779 or emailing [email protected] and referencing “Streatham Hill.”

“Our hearts go out to Mr Kaba’s family and friends, as well as everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

