iPhone Users Urged to Change Buried Setting to Prevent Mobile Fraud

iPhone users have been alerted to a hidden setting within their devices that can significantly enhance their protection against mobile fraud. This simple measure involves enabling a SIM card Personal Identification Number (PIN), which can be activated in just a couple of minutes. By doing so, users can thwart fraudsters attempting to gain unauthorized access to their mobile data, one-time passcodes sent by banks, and even the ability to make phone calls.

The buried option to enable the SIM card PIN is not commonly known among iPhone users due to its location deep within the phone’s settings. This hidden security feature can be a game-changer in preventing identity theft and unauthorized access.

Here’s how users can enable the SIM card PIN setting:

Open the settings app on your iPhone. Select ‘Mobile Data’. Scroll down and click on ‘SIM PIN’. Enable SIM PIN by toggling the button to turn it green. Set and enter your preferred SIM PIN.

Enabling the SIM card PIN effectively places a barrier between potential fraudsters and sensitive mobile data. If an unauthorized party tries to transfer the SIM card to another device, they will be halted by the PIN requirement. This step provides an extra layer of security against unauthorized SIM card usage.

The SIM card PIN not only shields personal data but also safeguards against unauthorized access to one-time passcodes sent by banks for verification. Moreover, it prevents criminals from exploiting mobile data and making unauthorized phone calls.

For users who are unsure about their SIM PIN or have never used one before, it’s important to avoid guessing the default PIN as incorrect attempts might result in a locked SIM card. To find the default SIM PIN, users can refer to their network provider’s customer service page or the documentation that came with their wireless plan. If in doubt, direct communication with the network provider can provide the needed information.

This security measure contributes to securing users’ identities against various forms of mobile fraud, including identity theft. In addition to enabling the SIM card PIN, users can explore switching to an eSIM as an alternative to a physical SIM card. This prevents thieves from easily swapping SIM cards between devices.

Furthermore, users are advised to disable notifications that display parts of messages on locked screens. This ensures that one-time passcodes remain hidden even if the phone is locked. This can be done by navigating to iPhone Settings, selecting Notifications, and setting “Show Previews” to ‘Never’.

By taking these simple steps, iPhone users can significantly enhance their mobile security and protect themselves against the growing threat of mobile fraud.