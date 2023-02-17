12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a fire in a Tower block #CanningTown

Fire crews from the London Fire Brigade were called just after 9 am on Friday morning (17th February 2023) to a flat ablaze on the seventh floor of high rise building.

12 fire engines were sent to Rathbone Market on Barking road in Canning Town after reports of persons being reported within a flat that had caught alight.

Eight Fire Engines And Around 60 Firefighters Have Been Called To A Fire On Barking Road In #Canningtown

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus and a hose reel entered the flat to extinguish the fire, with assistance from the aerial ladder platform and used internal dry risers to help tackle the blaze the incident is ongoing and more resources are being sent to assist at the incident. A number of people using smoke hoods have been evaluated from neighbouring properties with the modern tower block.

Road closures have been put in place and an investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched

More to follow