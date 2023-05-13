Irresponsible Dog Owners Condemned for Sheep Deaths Over Bank Holiday Weekend

The bank holiday weekend witnessed an increase in people enjoying the countryside. However, this joyous occasion came at a tragic cost for innocent sheep, as irresponsible dog owners allowed their pets to attack and kill the defenceless animals.

Prior to the Coronation Bank holiday weekend, rural crime officers had issued a warning to dog owners, urging them to be responsible. Unfortunately, their message went unheeded, resulting in two sheep in Langsett suffering serious injuries from out-of-control dogs.

Regrettably, over the weekend, another sheep lost its life due to severe injuries inflicted by an unidentified dog. Law enforcement officials are eager to identify the dog and its owner, appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Rural Crime Officer PC Paul Jameson provided further details, stating, “The sheep were discovered dead on Monday morning, May 8, by the farmer in the Brook House Bridge area of Langsett. The injuries sustained by the sheep were consistent with a dog attack and were highly unlikely to have been caused by another animal. The sheep had serious wounds to its neck, which ultimately led to its death.”

PC Jameson emphasized that this unnecessary suffering inflicted upon the sheep, along with the financial loss incurred by the farmer, was a direct result of an irresponsible dog owner. He stressed that while the countryside offers beautiful areas to enjoy, such enjoyment should not come at the expense of an animal’s life.

By simply keeping dogs on a lead during this time of year and adhering to designated paths, dog owners can protect the livestock peacefully grazing in the grassy fields.

It is crucial to note that sheep worrying is an illegal offence, punishable by the seizure and destruction of dogs involved, as well as fines and, in some cases, imprisonment for their owners.

PC Jameson urged anyone with information regarding this incident to report it to the authorities via email at RuralSYP@southyorks.pnn.police.uk. Additionally, if individuals encounter a dog causing distress to animals while enjoying the countryside, they are encouraged to report the incident promptly, gathering as much information as possible about the dog and its owner, while prioritizing personal safety.

The South Yorkshire Police are determined to hold irresponsible dog owners accountable for their actions and ensure the safety and well-being of all animals in the countryside.