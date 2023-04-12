Isle of Wight councillor Daryll Pitcher jailed for non-recent child sex offences on the Isle of Wight

Daryll Pitcher, aged 46, of Norman Way in Wootton, was convicted of two counts of rape, following a trial which began at Isle of Wight Crown Court on Monday 13 February this year.

Pitcher was a child at the time the offences were committed.

A jury heard that Pitcher had raped a girl under the age of 16 on more than one occasion between June 1990 and March 1992.

Appearing at the same court for sentencing today (Wednesday 12 April), Pitcher was sentenced to 27 months in prison and handed an indefinite restraining order. He was also ordered to sign on to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

DC Anthony Daniels said: “The victim in this case, now a grown woman, has lived with the memory of this awful abuse for decades.

“Her courage in speaking out after such a long period of suffering is commendable.

“We take all allegations of sexual abuse extremely seriously, and want victims to be confident in the knowledge that they will be heard and listened to, and their reports will be believed.”

We know that not everyone who has been affected by sexual abuse has the confidence to report to police. There are support services out there that can offer help to you, completely independent of the police, should you need support.

The Hampton Trust Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA) service provides specialist support to victims and survivors, irrespective of whether they have reported to the police, and is free to all Island residents.

The support offered by an ISVA is tailored to the identified needs of the victim/survivor. For further information on the Hampton Trust ISVA service and how to get in touch, please visit www.hamptontrust.org.uk

You can also visit the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website for more information on where to seek independent support in your area: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/support-for-victims-of-rape-and-sexual-assault/