The Cowes teenager, whose identity we are not permitted to reveal, appeared in Westminster Magistrates Court this afternoon with his mother, who sat in the public gallery.

During the brief hearing before District Judge Ikran, the 15-year-old boy from the Isle of Wight was charged with carrying out conduct contrary to the intention of committing acts of terrorism or engaging in conduct in preparation of carrying out an act of terrorism, which falls under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Further information revealed that the teenager conducted online research in relation to a location to commit a terror attack; it was unclear whether that location was on the Isle of Wight.

It is also believed that he conducted additional online searches for weapons, firearms, vehicles, and a stab vest before purchasing a knife.

When the teen was arrested on Monday 11 July, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) with assistance from Hampshire Constabulary discovered a handwritten note with the title “To my family.”

These are matters in which you are engaged in conduct in preparation for carrying out your intention to commit terrorist acts.

Section 5 of the Terrorism Act of 2006 states that

There was no application for bail and no plea entered, and the teenager, dressed in a grey shirt, was told that his case would have to be heard at the plea and direction hearing at the Old Bailey in August.

He has been remanded into custody until that date