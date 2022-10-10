ADVERTISEMENT

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Strood are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened in Canal Road at around 11pm on Saturday 8 October 2022.

It is alleged a 19-year-old man was assaulted by a group of men, some of whom were described as holding baseball bats.

The victim suffered a cut to his head and later went to hospital for treatment to the injury.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Hannah Brown, said: ‘This was a violent assault and we have been completing enquiries to identify those responsible.

‘It is understood some of the suspects arrived at the scene and left in a dark Ford Fiesta, and we are appealing for any witnesses to contact us.

‘We are also asking residents with CCTV and drivers with dashcam to check for footage that may assist our investigation.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/195126/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.