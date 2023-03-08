It Is With Great Sadness That We Announce The Passing Of Kai, A Much-Loved Fire Investigation Dog From The West Midlands Fire Service - Uknip

Kai was an integral member of our team and, with his handler, Mat Dixon played a vital role in our fire investigation work.

Our thoughts are very much with Mat at this terribly difficult time.

Kai, a ten-year-old Belgian Malinois, was retired after suddenly going blind overnight in early January. He was nearing the end of his career with the West Midlands Fire service, but his sudden and unexpected sight issues meant he was unable to continue to carry out his work safely.

Very sadly, Kai passed away today, 7 March 2023.