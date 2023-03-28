It’s been nearly three months since 18-year-old Heizel was reported missing

Police have today renewed their appeal for any information the public might have on her whereabouts.

She was last seen on 31 December in Luton, although, we understand that her location may have changed since she was initially reported missing.

Heizel is described as South American, 5’4’’, medium build with long straight dark brown and light grey eyes.

She was last seen wearing a bobble hat, a red thigh length hooded jacket, black leggings, black and white trainers, and she was carrying a rucksack or small black handbag.

Since she was reported missing last year, our officers have continued their line of enquiry.

If you have any information, please call 101 or report online quoting the reference MPL/2847/22