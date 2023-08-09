ITV Faces Renewed Allegations of Toxicity Following Philip Schofield Saga

In a disturbing turn of events, ITV is grappling with fresh allegations of a toxic work environment, with staff members of the popular show “This Morning” claiming they experienced “further bullying and discrimination” after blowing the whistle on previous concerns. The revelations come after the widely discussed exit of Philip Schofield from the program.

Both current and former employees have contacted Parliament, presenting new claims of mistreatment following the appearance of Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV’s chief executive, before MPs in June. During the appearance, concerns were raised about a toxic culture on the show. Despite whistleblowing attempts, those who came forward assert that their decision to raise concerns within the company actually led to more bullying, discrimination, and, in some instances, forced departures from the organisation with settlement agreements.

Dame Caroline Dinenage, chairwoman of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, conveyed the gravity of the situation in a letter addressed to Dame Carolyn McCall. In the letter, dated July 24 but published recently, Dame Caroline stated, “In the month that has passed since your appearance before the committee, we have been contacted by a large number of individuals who have identified themselves as currently working or previously having worked on This Morning or as part of the wider ITV Daytime team. These individuals speak with great pride about working at ITV and are hugely positive about many of their colleagues. However, they also raise claims of toxic working cultures, bullying, discrimination and harassment.”

Acknowledging the trauma experienced by these individuals, Dame Caroline explained that many of them choose not to rehash their distressing encounters and do not believe ITV would take their concerns seriously. In response, Dame Carolyn McCall encouraged the parliamentary committee to direct those with concerns to ITV’s reporting line, SafeCall, through which confidential and anonymous reports can be submitted. Alternatively, individuals can contact Jane Mulcahy KC, who is leading an external review of the circumstances surrounding Schofield’s departure. This review is anticipated to conclude in September.

Dame Carolyn emphasised ITV’s commitment to addressing any issues or complaints raised by its employees. She maintained that the company takes such matters seriously, promising thorough investigations and appropriate actions. She also stressed the importance of engagement with those who have concerns.

The ongoing saga has also led to questions about inconsistencies in statements made by ITV managing director Kevin Lygo regarding the departure of Philip Schofield from “This Morning.” While Lygo suggested that Schofield wanted to step down, a statement from the presenter contradicted this, indicating that ITV had decided the situation couldn’t continue.

As these allegations continue to surface, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee remains concerned about ITV’s reliance on the two-complaint statistic and its potential to mask broader cultural issues within “This Morning,” ITV Daytime, and the larger organisation. The matter is being closely watched, as further revelations could shed light on a work environment that has deeply affected employees and tarnished the reputation of one of the UK’s most prominent broadcasting networks.