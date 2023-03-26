Sunday, March 26, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING ITV has acquired a rarely-seen episode of the biographical documentary series This Is Your Life, celebrating the life and work of the iconic writer, comedian, actor and director Eric Sykes, to celebrate the centenary of his birth next month

ITV has acquired a rarely-seen episode of the biographical documentary series This Is Your Life, celebrating the life and work of the iconic writer, comedian, actor and director Eric Sykes, to celebrate the centenary of his birth next month

by uknip247

The special episode which originally aired on Christmas Day, 1979, will stream on ITVX from 30th April, just a few days ahead of what would have been Eric Sykes’ 100 birthday on 4th May. The special will also air on ITV3 on the same date.

Eric Sykes famously recalled his appearance on the episode in his autobiography; ‘If I Don’t Write It, Nobody Else Will…’ where he described being lured to the New London Theatre under the guise of attending a press interview, before being greeted by Eamonn Andrews, holding a large red book.

The 45 minute long episode featured tributes not only from Eric’s family, but from a host of showbiz greats including Bill Fraser, Tommy Cooper, Frankie Howerd, Max Bygrages, Spike Milligan, Johnny Speight, Harry Secombe to Zsa Zsa Gabor and Sean Connery amongst others.

ITVX will also be making classic British comedy The Plank available from 1st April, which was written, directed by and starred Eric Sykes, alongside contemporaries Tommy Cooper, Jimmy Edwards and Roy Castle.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A 31-year-old man has been charged after items worth over £3,000 were stolen from multiple shops

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident in Openshaw

Nitrous oxide is set to be banned as part of the government’s anti-social behaviour crackdown.

A plastic bag full of cannabis was found stuffed inside an oven by police

Detectives have released images of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was punched in the face in an unprovoked...

Police are appealing for any information that could help with the search to find Jamie Hughes

The UK government has announced a new crackdown on anti-social behaviour, with the introduction of a pilot scheme requiring those who vandalise public spaces...

British Transport Police officers have released CCTV images of two men following a number of thefts of bags and suitcases on the Cotswold Line

The National Crime Agency revealed that it has infiltrated the online criminal marketplace by establishing a number of sites claiming to provide DDoS-for-hire services

A man from Brent has been found convicted of sexually assaulting a boy and a girl

The recent dismissal of Graham Dwyer’s appeal against his life conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara brings closure to a long and complex...

Four members of an alleged cybercriminal syndicate accused of money laundering $1.7 million in stolen cash from Australian and overseas victims have been charged...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More