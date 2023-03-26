ITV has acquired a rarely-seen episode of the biographical documentary series This Is Your Life, celebrating the life and work of the iconic writer, comedian, actor and director Eric Sykes, to celebrate the centenary of his birth next month

The special episode which originally aired on Christmas Day, 1979, will stream on ITVX from 30th April, just a few days ahead of what would have been Eric Sykes’ 100 birthday on 4th May. The special will also air on ITV3 on the same date.

Eric Sykes famously recalled his appearance on the episode in his autobiography; ‘If I Don’t Write It, Nobody Else Will…’ where he described being lured to the New London Theatre under the guise of attending a press interview, before being greeted by Eamonn Andrews, holding a large red book.

The 45 minute long episode featured tributes not only from Eric’s family, but from a host of showbiz greats including Bill Fraser, Tommy Cooper, Frankie Howerd, Max Bygrages, Spike Milligan, Johnny Speight, Harry Secombe to Zsa Zsa Gabor and Sean Connery amongst others.

ITVX will also be making classic British comedy The Plank available from 1st April, which was written, directed by and starred Eric Sykes, alongside contemporaries Tommy Cooper, Jimmy Edwards and Roy Castle.