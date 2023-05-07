ITV has released a brand new show logo for the much-anticipated return of the iconic TV series Deal Or No Deal which will air on ITV1 later this year

Sunday, May 7, 2023
by uknip247

With new host Stephen Mulhern, the series will be produced by Remarkable Entertainment (a Banijay UK company) and see contestants battle it out against the notorious Banker to be in with a chance of winning a life-changing cash prize, in a nail-biting game of nerves and intuition.

Each week, a contestant is confronted with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money. Without knowing what each one contains, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which are opened one at a time, and the amount of money inside is revealed.

Pressure mounts as the player is tempted by the notorious Banker to accept an offer of cash in exchange for what might be inside their box. As long as the larger cash prizes remain unchosen, the Banker’s offers will get higher. But that can all change in an instant if a big cash prize is unveiled.

Host Stephen Mulhern said:

“Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes! It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honour! I can’t wait to get started”

Casting is open and people who are interested in applying can do so via dealornodeal.co.uk

If you would like to be a part of the studio audience, please apply via https://www.applausestore.com/book-deal-or-no-deal

