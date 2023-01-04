Itv1 And Itvx Have Announced A Blockbuster Array Of Entertainment To Kick Start Their 2023 Schedules, With Two Specially Commissioned Images Featuring Some Their Biggest Stars And Favourite Tv Hits

Ant & Dec are back with a brand new series of their compelling game show Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win (Saturday 7th January at 8:30pm), offering contestants the chance to win the world’s first unlimited jackpot. The duo will also host a new run of the multi award winning Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway in the Spring.

Meanwhile, Gordon Ramsay launches his internationally acclaimed culinary contest Next Level Chef (Wednesday 11th January at 9pm), flanked by fellow mentors Nyesha Arrington and Paul Ainsworth as they oversee TV’s toughest and most epic cooking competition

Joel Dommett once again presides over TV’s greatest guessing game The Masked Singer ( continuing Saturday 7th January at 7pm), joined by super sleuths Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora.

Country music sensation Shania Twain joins the panel of Starstruck, alongside Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert and Jason Manford, with Olly Murs back to host as music superfans transform into their idols for one night only.

Dancing on Ice makes a spectacular return, with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, skating legends Torvill and Dean and fellow ice panellists Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse.

John Bishop is also back with a second series of successful Saturday night topical chat show The John Bishop Show (Saturday 7th January at 9:30pm).