ITVX Acquires Rights to Bonaparte Films’ “The Effects of Lying” – A Refreshing South Asian Comedy Drama

ITVX has made a significant acquisition, securing the rights to “The Effects of Lying,” the highly anticipated debut production from independent film company Bonaparte Films. Set to premiere on July 6th, this comedic drama with a heartfelt touch brings a refreshing South Asian representation to our screens. Directed by Isher Sahota and produced by Jon Tarcy, the show promises to captivate audiences with its delightful chaos.

“The Effects of Lying” follows the story of Naveen (Ace Bhatti), a devoted husband and loving father whose life takes a dramatic turn over the course of a single day. As a series of shocking events unfold, decades of buried secrets are exposed, forcing Naveen to confront uncomfortable truths. This character-driven narrative boasts a stellar cast, including Ace Bhatti, Laila Rouass, and Lauren Patel. Also joining the ensemble are Navin Chowdhry, Shaheen Khan, and Mark Williams. The script is penned by James Hey.

Naveen, portrayed by Ace Bhatti, has long lived his life by the book, dedicating himself to his family. However, on this fateful day, his world crumbles when he discovers his daughter Simran (Lauren Patel) secretly indulging and his dissatisfied wife Sangeeta (Laila Rouass) in bed with his own brother (Navin Chowdhry). Lies unravel, and the truth emerges, forcing Naveen to reevaluate the core relationships that define his identity. As he grapples with these questions, Naveen realizes he must take responsibility for his own happiness and forge his path forward.

Ace Bhatti reflects on his character, stating, “Naveen is a man who tries to do right by his family. He’s trying so hard to keep his fractious family together, but within 24 hours he learns three very deep, very dark secrets that break his life apart. By lunchtime, his whole life is shattered… and he has to learn very quickly how to deal with that on an emotional level.”

Laila Rouass, speaking about her role as Sangeeta, adds, “Sangeeta finds herself trapped and disappointed that her life has taken the route it has. We find her at a real crossroads, and I think a lot of women can relate to someone like her – a reflection of the opportunities you didn’t take. This film meant a lot to us, and the opportunity to do something where everyone’s united in the reason they’re doing it. For me, that’s where the magic lies in this movie.”

Excitement surrounds this collaboration between Bonaparte Films and ITVX. Jon Tarcy and Isher Sahota express their enthusiasm, stating, “We’re thrilled to partner with ITVX on this exciting journey. ‘The Effects of Lying’ is a relatable, hilarious, and heartwarming film, so we are delighted the show has found its home on ITVX. This was a completely independent project shot in just 12 days. Our mission was to bring a new moment in representation to UK screens.”

“The Effects of Lying” promises to offer a unique and engaging storytelling experience with its blend of comedy and heartfelt moments. With its talented cast and creative team, this debut production from Bonaparte Films is poised to make a memorable impact when it premieres on ITVX on July 6th.