Itvx Launches World-first British Sign Language Channel

Audio description is available for around 20% of programmes on the platform at launch, including all new ITV drama, with platforms prioritised in consultation with the RNIB. At launch audio description works on the mobile apps, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Samsung TVs, Chromecast (iOS only) and Sky Glass. ITV teams are still working on browsers and the remaining connected TV platforms, and we hope to make AD available on these in the first half of 2023.