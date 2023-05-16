Jacob Rees-mogg Admits Voter Id Measures Backfired, Impacting Conservative Voters

In a surprising revelation, prominent Conservative Party member Jacob Rees-Mogg has conceded that the implementation of voter ID measures aimed at boosting the party’s election prospects has instead “come back to bite them.” Rees-Mogg’s admission follows the introduction of voter ID requirements during England’s local elections on May 4, marking the first application of such rules in Britain.

Under the new regulations, voters were required to present photo identification, such as a passport or driving license, to cast their ballots. While the government defended the move as a necessary step to combat voter fraud and enhance public trust in elections, critics, including opposition parties, argued that voter fraud was not a significant issue in the UK.

The local elections saw a significant setback for the Conservative Party, with over 1,000 councillors lost and the party’s control over 48 councils slipping away. Labour, the Liberal Democrats, and the Greens capitalized on these losses, making notable gains at the expense of the ruling party led by Rishi Sunak.

Speaking at a Conservative conference in London, Rees-Mogg accused Labour of potential “gerrymandering” by considering extending voting rights to some EU citizens if they were to come into power. However, he acknowledged that the Conservative Party’s insistence on implementing voter ID had inadvertently made it difficult for their own supporters to participate in the electoral process, particularly elderly voters who predominantly vote Conservative.

“We found the people who didn’t have ID were elderly, and they, by and large, voted Conservative, so we made it hard for our own voters, and we upset a system that worked perfectly well,” Rees-Mogg stated. He further emphasized that the real issue in the electoral system lay with postal votes, which do not require voter ID.

Rees-Mogg, who played a role in guiding the voter ID legislation through the House of Commons during his tenure as Commons leader, highlighted that there was little evidence to support the notion that voter fraud posed a serious problem. He pointed out the scarcity of prosecutions or complaints related to voter fraud in the country over several decades.

The implementation of voter ID measures has been met with controversy, with critics arguing that it could disproportionately impact marginalized groups who are more likely to vote for Labour. The Electoral Commission, the elections watchdog, is currently collecting data on the impact of the voter ID scheme and is expected to release a report on its findings next month.

While some councils have already released preliminary figures on the number of individuals denied ballots due to lack of proper identification, a comprehensive assessment of the scheme’s impact will require more time. Labour has expressed concerns that the official data does not include individuals turned away by “greeters” stationed outside polling stations, potentially underestimating the true impact of the policy.

The admission by Jacob Rees-Mogg adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate surrounding voter ID measures, prompting a reassessment of their effectiveness and potential impact on voter participation in future elections.