A man was sentenced today after being convicted in connection with the death of David Allen in Reading last year.

Mr Allen, 77, was discovered dead at his home in Elgar Road by officers on December 1st of last year.

Jacob Trussler, 37, of no fixed abode, had arrived at David Allen’s house earlier in the day and stabbed him multiple times.

The following morning, Trussler was arrested and charged with Mr Allen’s murder.

Following a trial at Reading Crown Court, Jacob Trussler was found guilty of murder by a unanimous jury verdict on May 27.

Trussler was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 20 years in the same court today.

“Today, Jacob Trussler has been held accountable and sentenced for the death of David Allen, which occurred on 1 December last year,” said Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Mike Roddy of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit.

“My thoughts are once again with David’s family and friends.” They have been devastated by this incident.

“As always, we are committed to bringing such offenders to justice and will pursue those who seek to cause such harm in our society.”