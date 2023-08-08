Jaden Chutooree Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Dealing and Perverting Justice

A man has been jailed for more than a decade after pleading guilty to Class A drug offences, perverting the course of justice and stalking.

Jaden Chutooree, 20, of The Circle, Pinehurst, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court yesterday morning (07/08).

The offences date back to between April and September 2022, after officers established a Class A drugs line named Hugo operating in Swindon.

As part of the drug dealing operation Chutooree used vulnerable people, including a 15-year-old girl, in order to deal Class A drugs on the streets of Swindon.

Chutooree was arrested in September 2022 after being linked to the line through police investigative material and community intelligence, whereby he was then charged and remanded in custody.

On September 15, 2022, he was granted conditional bail by Swindon Magistrates’ Court.

He then began a campaign to pervert the course of justice, demanding that various people, including his co-accused, lie for him in court in order to get him acquitted or receive a lesser sentence.

Chutooree contacted his co-accused on multiple occasions per day through different social media platforms trying to get them to take the blame.

As well as offering significant amounts of money, he also threatened his co-accused and his family with violence if he went to prison.

Chutooree bombarded another victim, a woman in her 20s, with voice and text messages from around 65 different phone numbers, sometimes calling her more than 50 times per day.

He asked her to complete defence statements and provide alibis for him, and tried to bribe her with gifts and money. When she didn’t comply with what he asked, he then threatened to harm her and her property.

After initially pleading not guilty to the drugs offences, Chutooree eventually changed his plea and was sentenced yesterday.

He received eight years and six months for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, and two years for perverting the course of justice – a total of 10 years and six months.

Chutooree was also given an eight-month sentence for stalking and harassing a member of the public, which will run concurrently.

He is also subject to an indefinite restraining order.

A second defendant, Darren Roberts, 20, of Redhouse Way, Swindon, was also sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

PC Chris White, of the Tackling Serious Youth and Gang Violence unit, formally the Fortitude Team, said: “This is an excellent sentence and I’m pleased that Chutooree has been passed a sentence which reflects the misery he has inflicted on many individuals and will now spend several years behind bars.

“Chutooree was at the head of the Hugo drugs line in Swindon, supplying substantial amounts of crack cocaine and heroin across the town.

“When he was arrested and charged, he then attempted to cover his tracks by offering to pay people off to lie for him and say he wasn’t involved.

“He also harassed and stalked a woman for weeks on end, buying new sim cards when she blocked his original one, and threatening to smash up her car.

“He also attempted to bribe her with unwanted gifts to give him an alibi for his drug dealing.