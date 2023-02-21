A payroll administrator was sentenced for stealing more than £120,000 from her employer

Sandra Komunska, 29, worked for a payroll management company when she made dozens of payments to her own accounts using forged emails, invoices, and payee information.

Between June 2016 and January 2020, she stole approximately £123,000.

During an internal investigation into a missing client payment, Komunska was discovered.

She later admitted that the money was paid directly into her bank account and was fired by her employer.

Further investigation revealed that Komunska had made multiple payments to two other accounts.

Komunska, of Lovesey Avenue, Hucknall, claimed the money was stolen while she was struggling to support her children.

She later pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and appeared in court on Friday at Nottingham Crown Court.

She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 20 days of rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Officer “Komunska repeatedly stole a very large sum of money over a three-and-a-half-year period,” said Christopher Underwood, a specialist fraud investigator with Nottinghamshire Police.

“She could have stopped this offending at any time but chose instead to keep stealing more and more from the employers who had put so much time and effort into training her. This was a heinous breach of trust.”