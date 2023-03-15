Jail for man caught with deal wraps of heroin and cannabis

A 21-year-old man who was caught with 15 wraps of heroin and 17 grams of cannabis has been jailed for three years following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

He was stopped by plain clothes officers from BTP’s County Lines Taskforce at Colchester railway station in January.

Brandon French, of St Mary’s Road, Hastings, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 24 January 2023 where he pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

On Tuesday 14 March, a judge at Ipswich Crown Court sentenced him to 36 months’ imprisonment.

At just before 1pm on 23 January 2023, plain clothes officers were conducting an operation tackling county lines offending at Colchester railway station.

French walked through the station and pulled his hood over his face in an attempt to hide his identity. The officers approached him and caught an instant whiff of cannabis coming from his person.

After a brief conversation, French was searched, and officers discovered 17 grams of cannabis and 15 wraps of heroin concealed on his person. He was also in possession of a burner-style phone.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and conveyed to police custody.

Detective Inspector Matt Davies said: “The custodial sentence French has received is reflective of his serial county lines offending. I hope he spend his time in jail reconsidering his illegal business interests.

“You may not spot them, but our plain clothes officers are on the railway every day conducting operations to put drug suppliers like French before the courts.

“Our message to anyone using the network to move drugs is clear – we will catch you and you will face justice.”