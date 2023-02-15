Jailed dealer ran mini drugs factory from bedroom

A drug dealer who tried to evade police by jumping out of his bedroom window has been jailed.

Christopher Horner was first spotted by officers conducting a drug deal close to his home in Bilborough on 27 August 2021.

A large amount of Class A drugs, as well as production equipment and multiple mobile phones, were found inside the property after the 23-year-old fled the scene.

Horner was convicted of two counts of possession of Class A drugs and one of possession with intent. He was jailed for two years when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Tuesday (14 February 2023).

Officers were involved in a plain clothes patrol when they spotted Horner conducting the deal in a car and then going down an alleyway and into a house.

After gaining access to the property, they discovered Horner had fled from an upstairs window and jumped over a number of garden fences to make his escape.

Inside his bedroom, officers found what they described as a ‘mini drugs factory’, including weighing scales, deal bags and wraps of cocaine.

Messages found on Horner’s phones further linked him to drug deals and detectives were able to piece together a case against him.

Detective Constable Michael Love, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Horner was running a sizeable drugs operation from his bedroom and it is thanks to the actions of police on patrol that we were able to put an end to his criminal activity.

“We run patrols like this regularly in order to catch dealers and bring them to justice.

“Drugs continue to be a serious blight on our communities, and dealers like Horner prey on the most vulnerable members of our society to make huge profits.”