The 37-year-old, known as ‘Spunky’ in Whitby, had pleaded guilty to two charges at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on May 23, 2022.

They were for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine (20 wraps) on December 10, 2020, and heroin (11 wraps) on February 26, 2021.

Despite being investigated separately, there were clear links between Hardy and Teesside ‘County Lines’ drug dealer Emma Seed. In March of this year, she was sentenced to 11 years and nine months in prison for flooding Whitby with heroin and cocaine.

As with the Seed investigation, the team of Scarborough and Ryedale CID detectives was ably assisted by the Operational Support Unit, which conducted detailed searches at various addresses and vehicles to recover vital evidence.

The Digital Forensics Unit also played an important role in obtaining the conviction by analysing telephones and other digital devices seized during the investigation.

“Through this painstaking work, we were able to secure irrefutable evidence that James Hardy was behind a significant Class A drug dealing operation in Whitby with links to the Emma Seed county line,” said Detective Constable Steve Monty of Scarborough and Ryedale CID.

He had no choice but to admit his guilt, and it is encouraging that he has been sentenced to prison for an extended period of time.

“We completely understand Whitby’s feelings about drug-related crime and the harm it causes in the community.”

We would like to thank residents and businesses for standing up to drug dealers and reporting their concerns to the council, the police, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“The actions we have taken in this and other investigations demonstrate our tenacious approach to combating drug-related crime in Whitby.”