Jamie Oliver cooks one-pan recipes that offer the perfect solutions for busy lives in Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders, the ultimate solutions-based guide to brilliantly easy and delicious meals all cooked in just one pan, pot, or dish. From brunch to lunch, dinner to dessert, the simple recipes are solutions for Jamie’s family that we can use for ours.

This new series, featuring recipes from Jamie’s new book ONE: Simple One-Pan Wonders, which will be released in September 2022, presents an innovative array of never-seen-before techniques, tricks, and hacks to create simple and delicious meals while reducing washing up – even the pasta dishes don’t require a second pan to boil water in.

Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders is jam-packed with dishes that deliver big flavour with little fuss. There are brilliant ideas for batch cooking and clever shortcuts to family favourites we all love to eat but don’t always have the time to make, from quick 15-minute meals to low and slow dishes that let the oven do all the work. Jamie’s One-Pan Wonders is the answer for anyone who enjoys delicious food but despises cleaning up.

Jamie’s Seasons for 2023 is an epic, extended series divided into four parts to take us through the year – Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter – as each season Jamie goes on a delicious journey through the kitchen calendar to showcase the British produce available at the time. Jamie will celebrate the joy of the season by creating inspiring recipes using ingredients that are in season and can be grown at home, beginning with Spring. This series is all about eating seasonal British fruit and vegetables and celebrating the best that our country has to offer so that we can eat well for ourselves and the planet.

“These are two series giving viewers what Jamie does best: no-nonsense, brilliantly conceived recipes,” Channel 4 commissioning editor Tim Hancock said. We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Jamie and his very talented production team after a run of successful and helpful recipe shows during lockdown and beyond.”