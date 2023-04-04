Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Japanese vending machines have gained international attention for their unusual offerings, from cans of snails to edible insects

Japanese vending machines have gained international attention for their unusual offerings, from cans of snails to edible insects

by uknip247

However, a new addition has recently been added to the menu: wild bear meat. According to the Mainichi Shimbun, a vending machine in Semboku city is selling different cuts of locally hunted Asiatic black bear meat for around 2,200 yen ($17; £13) per 250g. Despite international vulnerability status, Japan has limited the number of bears that can be hunted in the country.

Run by local restaurant Soba Goro, the machine sells 10-15 packs a week of bear meat to visitors who arrive in Tazawako station, where the country’s famed bullet train stops. Although hunters are allowed to kill bears in Japan, bear meat is not commonly served in restaurants in the average Tokyo, making the vending machine an unusual and convenient option for wild game enthusiasts.

While some may find it controversial that wild bear meat is being sold from a vending machine, others argue that this could be a solution to the increasing problem of bear attacks in the country. As more bears leave the forests and enter cities in search of food, it poses a threat to locals, and the number of bear attacks has been on the rise. Miyagi Prefecture, for example, recorded the highest number of attacks in the prefectural history last year.

The Japanese government has been trying to control the population of bears by capping the number of bears that can be hunted at 12% of their estimated population. Despite this, between 3,000 and 7,000 bears have been killed in the past seven years as encounters between humans and the animals have increased. In light of this, the Soba Goro representative pointed out that bear meat is considered clean, and doesn’t get tough, even when cold. It can be enjoyed in a wide range of dishes, from stew to steaks.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Several injured in Dutch passenger train crash carrying 50 people

The Parole Board panel has decided that Michael Sams, the notorious murderer and kidnapper from Nottinghamshire, is not suitable for release and will remain...

A serving British Transport Police (BTP) officer has been dismissed from the force without notice following a public misconduct hearing

Police investigating the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in Armley has been named as Jamie Meah

A man who lost his life outside a Cramlington pub has been named as three people are charged with his murder

Two women have been sentenced for the manslaughter of Daniel Guyler, 75

A Brighton man who subjected a woman to years of domestic abuse and controlling behaviour has been jailed

Police are appealing for information following an incident in Gosport

Good Friday could turn ‘bad’ on the roads as up to 17m Easter trips by car begin

National Cyber Force reveals how daily cyber operations protect the UK

£161 million contract for F-35 jet maintenance supports 140 UK jobs

Science and Technology Secretary travels to Brussels to meet EU Research and Innovation Commissioner

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More