Javan Restal travelled from London to Guildford where he quickly began to set up a county line

Three days later, on Monday, 12 September, he was stopped by officers, after they received information that he had been seen dealing drugs in the area. Restal was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and subsequently arrested.

Restal, 29, of Hensford Gardens, London, appeared in court on Friday, 23 December after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. He was sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment and fined £190.

PC David Oliver, who investigated the case, said: “We stopped Restal only a matter days after he arrived in Guildford, preventing his behaviour from having a significant impact on our local communities. Proactive police work to tackle county lines goes on across Surrey and if you have concerns about drugs in your area, we’d urge you to get in touch.”