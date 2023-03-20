‘Jaws of life’ equipment stolen from the fire station

The burglary took place at the fire station on Newtownstewart’s Baronscourt Road. “We received a report this morning, Monday 20th March, that a fire station had been broken into yesterday, Sunday 19th March,” said Inspector McDermott. “Based on preliminary investigations, we believe the break-in occurred between 10.15pm and 10.45pm last night.” “We believe two men dressed in dark clothing entered the premises through the back door before fleeing in a silver or grey Volkswagen Passat with a number of items.” Officers investigating this report are eager to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dashcam footage in the area. We would like to urge anyone with information to call police at 101 and reference number 232 20/03/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ using the non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.”