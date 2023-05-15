Jealous Barman Convicted of Attempted Murder in Meopham Pub Attack

A barman driven by jealousy has been found guilty of a brutal attack on a pub landlord whom he believed was having an affair with his new wife. Alex Batista, a 30-year-old barman at the Cricketers Inn in Meopham, along with his brother-in-law Craig Allen, took part in the savage assault on landlord David Brown on Bonfire Night last year.

After a four-and-a-half-hour deliberation, the jury returned a verdict of guilty for Alex Batista at Maidstone Crown Court. The public gallery erupted with cheers from the family of Craig Allen upon hearing the verdict. Batista will face a lengthy prison sentence when he returns to court tomorrow for sentencing.

During the trial, the court heard how David Brown, a 50-year-old pub landlord, fought for his life during the cocaine-fueled attack. Batista, who had recently been fired by Brown, attacked him in the pub and claimed that he had paid Allen £2,000 to kill him. Brown was stabbed and assaulted with a spade and a fire extinguisher before Batista fled the scene, leaving his dying brother-in-law behind.

Leading up to the attack, Batista had become convinced that Brown was having an affair with his wife shortly after their marriage. The couple had a tumultuous relationship, and Batista had previously been dismissed from his job at the pub following an incident involving his wife.

On November 5 of last year, Brown was in his flat within the pub when he was attacked by Batista and Allen, who were armed with knives and a shovel. Batista tried to coerce Brown into sending a text message recanting his decision to fire him, but Brown managed to grab a knife and attempted to escape. However, he was confronted by Allen, and a fatal altercation ensued.

The sentencing for Alex Batista is scheduled for tomorrow at Maidstone Crown Court.