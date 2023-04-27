Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

Jerry Springer dies at the age of 79, and his bereaved family pays tribute

The legendary talk show Jerry Springer has died, according to a statement from his family shared with multiple outlets. He was 79. Springer passed away peacefully at his home in Chicago Thursday,

A spokesperson for Mr Springer’s family said he passed away on Thursday morning at his home in the Chicago area.

Mr Springer was best known for The Jerry Springer Show, which ran from 1991 until 2018 in the US.

His series inspired the UK’s The Jeremy Kyle Show, which ran on ITV between 2005 and 2019.

Prior to Springer’s broadcasting career, which included roles as a political reporter and commentator, he was the mayor of Cincinnati and a political campaign adviser to Robert F Kennedy.

