The two-hour inclusive spectacular, which will serve as the season’s climax, will feature the comedian and consumer warrior celebrating all things LGBTQ+ alongside a slew of famous faces.

Joe Lycett’s Big Pride Party will be filled to the brim with Joe’s trademark wit, a barrage of naughtiness, and a smattering of righting wrongs as he is joined by a dazzling line up of celebrity guests including Hollywood superstar Rupert Everett, Heartstopper sensations Joe Locke and Yasmin Finney, It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander, comedian Mawaan Rizwan, and Drag Race queens

Boy George and Culture Club, Steps, and Self Esteem have all confirmed their appearances, with more to come. Danny Dyer will make an appearance from the closet, Rosie Jones is on tour, and comedian Jen Ives will also appear.

The show will also count down the Top 10 LGBTQ+ TV moments, and the specially invited audience – comprised of LGBTQ+ icons, LGBTQ+ allies, and local heroes – will share their own personal Pride stories.

“As a straight white man who works in scaffolding, I’m not sure why I’ve been asked to host this?” says Joe Lycett.

“As a broadcaster who has proudly championed LGBTQ+ programming for forty years, we are delighted to be marking the climax of our Pride at 50 season with Joe Lycett’s loud and proud celebration live from his Birmingham hometown,” says Louisa Compton, Head of News, Current Affairs, and Specialist Factual and Sport at Channel 4. This isn’t just any party; it’s a Pride party with a purpose, and while we’ll be celebrating all that has been accomplished, we’ll also be highlighting where progress has stalled around the world. “Be prepared for some very loud and exciting stunts.”