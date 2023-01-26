Joelinton, a Newcastle United footballer, was fined nearly £30,000 – more than half a week’s wages – after admitting to drunk driving



The Premier League midfielder, 26, was pulled over by police in Newcastle around 1.20 a.m. on January 12.

The Brazilian failed a breath test, which revealed that he had 43mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath, which is higher than the legal limit of 35mg.

District Judge Paul Currer fined him £29,000 and suspended his driving privileges for a year, which will be reduced to nine months if he completes a rehabilitation course.

The fine was calculated by the judge based on his weekly wage of £43,000.

In addition, he must pay a £2,000 surcharge and £85 in costs.

The 26-year-old has been barred from driving for a year, which will be reduced to nine months once he completes a drink-driving rehabilitation course.

“You have cooperated fully,” added District Judge Paul Currer. “I am convinced you are truly sorry.”

Joelinton apologised on Instagram following his court appearance.

“I wanted to publicly apologise to all Newcastle fans and all the people of this city for making a mistake,” he wrote.

“Unintentionally, my actions put other people in danger.”

I sincerely apologise for this. I will take the lessons from this incident and do everything in my power to be a role model for my family, football, and society.”