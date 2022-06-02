Johnny Depp has won his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he sued over domestic abuse allegations.

The jury determined that Heard defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post article in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

The jury’s foreperson is now going through all of the form’s questions, answering “yes” to each one.

They include whether Heard’s op-ed was false or defamatory, and whether it specifically mentioned her relationship with Depp.

The jury determined that Heard’s statements about her marriage were “false” and had a “defamatory implication” for people other than Depp.

They also discovered that she acted with “actual malice.”

There was a party outside the courtroom.

As the jury read their decision, fans of Johnny Depp chanted his name, siding with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Back in court, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

The jury also determined that Heard’s defamation claims against Johnny Depp were not sufficiently proven.