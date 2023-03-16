Upon arrival firefighters were met with a significant fire in the roof space of the hotel, which has since spread to adjacent properties.

At 1.08am on Thursday 16 March we were called to reports of a hotel fire at North Street, Midhurst.

Joint Fire Control mobilised 15 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, two water carriers, an off-road vehicle and high volume pump to the scene.

Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control and are expected to be at the scene for a considerable amount of time.

Joint Fire Control Mobilised 15 Fire Engines, Two Aerial Ladder Platforms, Two Water Carriers, An Off-Road Vehicle And High Volume Pump To The Scene Pic:eddie Mitchell

Over 30 people have been safely evacuated from the buildings and a relief centre has been set up in Midhurst for those that have been displaced.

Local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows shut as there is a large smoke plume in the area.

North Street is expected to be closed for some time, so please take this into account when travelling.

Assistance is being provided by Surrey Fire & Rescue Service, Hampshire & Isle of White Fire & Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service.