Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Picture Credit Eddie Mitchell
Home BREAKING Joint Fire Control mobilised 15 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, two water carriers, an off-road vehicle and high volume pump to the scene

Joint Fire Control mobilised 15 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, two water carriers, an off-road vehicle and high volume pump to the scene

by uknip247

Upon arrival firefighters were met with a significant fire in the roof space of the hotel, which has since spread to adjacent properties.

At 1.08am on Thursday 16 March we were called to reports of a hotel fire at North Street, Midhurst.

Joint Fire Control mobilised 15 fire engines, two aerial ladder platforms, two water carriers, an off-road vehicle and high volume pump to the scene.

Upon arrival firefighters were met with a significant fire in the roof space of the hotel, which has since spread to adjacent properties.

Firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control and are expected to be at the scene for a considerable amount of time.

Joint Fire Control Mobilised 15 Fire Engines, Two Aerial Ladder Platforms, Two Water Carriers, An Off-Road Vehicle And High Volume Pump To The Scene
Joint Fire Control Mobilised 15 Fire Engines, Two Aerial Ladder Platforms, Two Water Carriers, An Off-Road Vehicle And High Volume Pump To The Scene Pic:eddie Mitchell

Over 30 people have been safely evacuated from the buildings and a relief centre has been set up in Midhurst for those that have been displaced.

Local residents are advised to keep their doors and windows shut as there is a large smoke plume in the area.

North Street is expected to be closed for some time, so please take this into account when travelling.

Assistance is being provided by Surrey Fire & Rescue Service, Hampshire & Isle of White Fire & Rescue Service, Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing to identify and speak to a possible witness who...

Three suspects have appeared in court after police discovered a cannabis grow...

A 17-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in...

A man has been charged after a woman was attacked in Bermondsey

Detectives are appealing for help to identify a man they are keen...

UK Space Agency backs Rolls-Royce nuclear power for Moon exploration

Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to...

Healthcare deal could lead to higher costs for NHS

A paedophile, who claimed he got involved in online chat forums by...

Domestic abusers who kill their partners or ex-partners will receive tougher sentences...

A vision for the future of general practice speciality training has today...

A private hire driver has been jailed after pleading guilty to raping...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More