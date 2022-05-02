The incident started to unfold on Friday evening (29 April 2022).

Officers attended an address in Appleyard Crescent around 9.30pm after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man. The body of a man in his 50s was found inside.

The results of the Home Office Post Mortem, which took place today (Sunday 1 May 2022), showed the victim died from serious head wounds and detectives are now treating his death as murder.

A man in his 60s, arrested in connection with the death, has been released on bail until Friday 27 May 2022 while further investigations take place.

Both the Appleyard Crescent address, and another in Shipfield, remain cordoned off while further enquiries are carried out and officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the Appleyard Crescent area to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting cad number 339 of Friday 29 April.