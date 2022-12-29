Jools Holland hosts his Annual Hootenanny which sees him and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra bring in 2023 with a host of musical guests with songs from this year and across the decades for the ultimate New Year’s Eve party

Following two years of a more intimate version of the show, this year the Hootenanny returns to a full cast of guests and an invited audience for what will be the 30th year of the show.

Joining Jools this year are three artists who have had big success in 2022; George Ezra returned with his big-selling and third consecutive No.1 album, Gold Rush Kid, he will perform its Top 3 song, Green Green Grass, as well as a Van Morrison cover. Rotherham’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem has had an incredible year with her shortlisted Mercury Prize album, Prioritise Pleasure, and been described as a take-no-prisoners pop diva. She’ll be joining Jools and his band to perform a track from her album plus a Diana Ross classic. Completing the trio is Cat Burns, whose song, Go, is one of the best-selling songs of 2022 and she is being tipped for greater success next year.

Also on the show are four artists whose songs span the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Joining Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra is Welsh guitarist and singer Andy Fairweather Low who was a founding member and lead singer of 60s pop band Amen Corner and went on to have solo success. Birmingham’s Fine Young Cannibals had huge chart success in the 1980s and lead singer Roland Gift reprises a couple of their big songs with Jools including their second Billboard No.1, Good Thing. Singer-songwriter Gabrielle burst onto the scene in 1993 with her debut single, Dreams, which went onto become a hit around the world. She performs it on the show as it marks its 30th anniversary on the turn of midnight.

Representing the 70s are soul group The Real Thing, who 50 years after they formed are Britain’s most successful black group of all time. Original members Chris Amoo and Dave Smith and their band will perform a couple of their classic tunes including their massive No.1 single, You To Me Are Everything.

Completing the line-up are US duo Rachael & Vilray, a singer-songwriter combo who take the jazz pop standard sound of the 30s and 40s and create something new.

Of course, no Hootenanny would be complete without the Boogie Woogie Queen, powerhouse vocalist Ruby Turner, and throw in the Pipes & Drums of the 1st Battalion Scot Guards at midnight and Jools getting a resolution or two from a famous face and you have the perfect party to enjoy at home and toast the start of a new year.

You can join Jools and his special guests from 11.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 31 December 2022.