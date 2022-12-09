Home BREAKING Joshua, aged 28, was reported missing from his home in #Plaistow yesterday evening Joshua, aged 28, was reported missing from his home in #Plaistow yesterday evening by @uknip247 December 9, 2022 December 9, 2022 He is thought to be in #Newham or #TowerHamlets, but maybe using public transport to get to #Norfolk. If you see him, call 999 quoting reference 22MIS043547. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES The UK Health and Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert,... SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 in January with the... Police have made a fresh appeal for help in finding a woman... Two men have been convicted of the murders of Denzil McKenzie and... The charity Drinkaware has described new figures showing a record number of... Officers have charged a man with attempted murder and other offences following... Three fund managers have been convicted of a large-scale fraud which resulted... The explosive documentary series revealed details of Harry and Meghan’s engagement and... According to the UK Health Security Agency, the number of children under... A US citizen who fled the country after killing a teenage motorcyclist... A final member of an organised crime group has been jailed for... 2022 has seen a lot of us tighten the purse strings, as...