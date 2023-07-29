July 2023: Hottest Month in Recorded History, a Glimpse of the World’s Climate Future

As the scorching heat of July intensifies, UN and EU monitors have issued a dire warning: this month is poised to become the hottest in recorded history, potentially unprecedented for thousands of years. The globe has been gripped by a relentless wave of searing heat, exacerbated by the effects of global warming, with Europe, Asia, and North America feeling its fiery wrath. Wildfires have ravaged regions of Canada and southern Europe, further exacerbating the crisis.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres described the current situation as a shift from the era of global warming to the “era of global boiling.” With the first three weeks of July already surpassing global average temperatures of any comparable period, the World Meteorological Organisation and Europe’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) are confident that July 2023 will claim the record as the hottest month since records began in the 1940s.

Carlo Buontempo, Director of C3S, expressed awe at the “remarkable” temperatures observed during this period. The magnitude of the anomaly suggests that July’s record-breaking status is already secured even before the month’s end. Furthermore, when examining proxy data such as tree rings and ice cores, scientists believe that these temperatures may be unparalleled in human history for thousands, or even hundreds of thousands, of years.

Since the late 1800s, the burning of fossil fuels has contributed to approximately 1.2 degrees Celsius of global warming, resulting in more frequent and intense heatwaves, storms, and floods. The warming trend has persisted despite the cooling effects of the La Niña weather pattern, which has now transitioned to a warming El Niño, though its full impact is expected later in the year.

Petteri Taalas, the Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organisation, emphasised that the extreme weather experienced in July is a harsh reality of climate change, offering a glimpse into the future that awaits us. The WMO projects a likelihood that global temperatures may temporarily rise 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in the next five years, though they stress this wouldn’t constitute a permanent breach of the 1.5C limit outlined in the Paris Agreement for long-term warming.

This July has shattered temperature records across the northern hemisphere, with regions enduring weeks of unrelenting heat. The United States, for instance, is grappling with an unprecedented heatwave, prompting President Joe Biden to hold discussions with city mayors to address the impact of extreme temperatures and announce measures to enhance heat-related safety regulations for outdoor workers.

Beijing has also issued advisories for the elderly and children to stay indoors and limit outdoor activities due to the searing heat and ozone pollution. Meanwhile, parts of the Mediterranean region have become tinderboxes, leading to deadly wildfires in Greece that are proving difficult to contain.

The situation is further exacerbated by above-average global sea surface temperatures since May, which have contributed to the exceptional warmth of July. Areas in the central Mediterranean are experiencing temperatures close to or exceeding all previous records.

This year’s July may well surpass the previous hottest month, July 2019, according to Copernicus, whose finalised data will be published in early August. Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group have found that climate change made the current heatwaves in Europe, North America, and China significantly more likely.

The unprecedented heat and its consequences serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for global climate action and the importance of fulfilling commitments made in the Paris Agreement. As temperatures continue to rise, the world faces an uncertain and potentially devastating climate future, demanding immediate and decisive measures to combat the unfolding crisis.