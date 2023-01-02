Monday, January 2, 2023
Monday, January 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Just After 6am On New Years Day Morning Fire Crews From Bicester, Kidlington And Rewley Road Were Called To This The Driver Was Drunk
Home BREAKING Just after 6am on New Years Day morning fire crews from Bicester, Kidlington and Rewley Road were called to this the driver was drunk

Just after 6am on New Years Day morning fire crews from Bicester, Kidlington and Rewley Road were called to this the driver was drunk

by @uknip247
Crews were called to this single-vehicle collision at the junction of the A34 and M40 Junction 9 roundabout.
The driver was found to be over twice the drink drive limit and was arrested by facebook.com/thamesvp?__cft__[0]=AZVN-pWGT2Uzqp_dzIqImFEOs6EAxHfS69MqqJ7L1dzHV5K2yO-tEzz46hG7l3sm1NwGSQCEW99tNORAqtPhiOgwvxii5GmGBs1M8_Qf3Pvs7BQqxZZS4HuyaoE0SCkj9aPY_tybNA2X4rYaY0v1vEgw9CO8MBFIEsoR2u-EWi4y1K0QhQDRYyvaidMYFVEvGeY&__tn__=-]K-R">Thames Valley Police.
Considering the impact, miraculously the driver walked away with minor injuries when they could have quite easily killed themselves or innocent members of the public.
The dangers of drink and drug driving, including the morning after when you think you are safe to drive.
Use the below guide as a reference and if you are in any doubt as to whether you are under the influence still please don’t get behind the wheel.
Just After 6am On New Years Day Morning Fire Crews From Bicester, Kidlington And Rewley Road Were Called To This The Driver Was Drunk

Just After 6am On New Years Day Morning Fire Crews From Bicester, Kidlington And Rewley Road Were Called To This The Driver Was Drunk

RELATED ARTICLES

Detectives investigating a violent sexual assault of a care home resident in...

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men were shot in Camberwell,...

A driving instructor teaching a student, 17, has arrested for drug-driving after...

Have you seen Tina Coady, who has been reported missing in Worthing?

Police are searching for Joe Murphy, who is wanted on recall to...

A staggering 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022,...

Police have appealed for additional witnesses to come forward after two men...

After two women were sexually assaulted in Lewisham, police released an AI...

A woman in her twenties has died in a fire in South...

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman not...

Can you help Police find a missing man from Havant?

A vandal who smashed a number of high street shop windows by...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"