Just after 6am on New Years Day morning fire crews from Bicester, Kidlington and Rewley Road were called to this the driver was drunk

Crews were called to this single-vehicle collision at the junction of the A34 and M40 Junction

The driver was found to be over twice the drink drive limit and was arrested by

Considering the impact, miraculously the driver walked away with minor injuries when they could have quite easily killed themselves or innocent members of the public.

The dangers of drink and drug driving, including the morning after when you think you are safe to drive.

Use the below guide as a reference and if you are in any doubt as to whether you are under the influence still please don’t get behind the wheel.