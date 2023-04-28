Just Days After The £10,000 Equipment Was Installed, A Woman Was Rescued From A River Using Life-saving Throw Bags.

In the early hours of Saturday, April 22, emergency personnel were called to Newcastle’s Quayside when a woman into the River Tyne.

Northumbria Police arrived on the scene at about 1:15 a.m. and were able to restrain the woman in the water using throw-bag boards, which were recently constructed along the Quayside.

Shortly after, firefighters from Byker Community Fire Station, who were steering the fire boat, arrived and rescued her.

The woman was carried to hospital by paramedics from the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

“Thanks to the quick actions of police, paramedics, and firefighters, a woman was brought to safety and did not suffer any life-threatening injuries,” said Steve Thomas, group manager for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS). I’d like to congratulate everyone who was involved.

“It’s fantastic to see that this equipment is already saving lives, but this comes as no surprise to us; we keep throw-bags on every fire engine and know how effective they can be.”

“We know that previous life rings installed on the Quayside were difficult to secure and frequently damaged or stolen, which meant they couldn’t be used in an emergency.”

“However, with these throw-bag boards, the equipment will always be available in an emergency, as it was during the weekend incident.”

TWFRS and Newcastle City Council built 14 throw-bag boards on the Quayside, between the Redheugh Bridge and The Cycle Hub in Newcastle’s Ouseburn, as part of a £10,000 investment to replace life rings along the River Tyne.

If someone falls into the water, a member of the public or a first responder would discover the board, dial 999, request the fire and rescue service, and enter a code provided to get access to a throw-bag.

“We are pleased that the woman was successfully brought to safety and wish her well throughout her recovery,” said Constable Peter Wilson of Northumbria Police’s Maritime Policing Unit.

“This was a fast-paced incident that demonstrated how blue-light partners and other organisations can effectively collaborate to assist those in trouble on the water.”

“We welcome the installation of these new throw-bag boards along the banks of the River Tyne, which will only help us to keep our communities safe and, ultimately, save lives.”

Between April 24 and April 30, the National Fire Chiefs Council is running a safety campaign called Be Water Aware.

On Sunday, April 30th, between 11am and 3pm, a free water safety event will be held at Newcastle Quayside Market.