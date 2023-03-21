Just Eat, a takeaway delivery company, has announced that it will cut 1,870 jobs in the UK due to a sales slowdown

The company will no longer employ its own couriers and will instead rely on freelancers, resulting in the loss of 1,700 jobs. A further 170 operational positions will be eliminated. Just Eat’s services are not expected to be impacted by the restructuring, and affected drivers and riders have been given six weeks’ notice. Last year, the company saw a 9% drop in customer numbers as Covid restrictions eased and dine-in activity at pubs and restaurants resumed.

Tesco has decided to reduce the value of its Clubcard rewards scheme beginning on June 14th. Shoppers’ points for purchases will now only be worth twice as much when cashed in, down from three times as much previously. Users can earn points to exchange for vouchers for in-store purchases, day trips, and restaurant meals. Other supermarkets, such as Sainsbury’s and Boots, have recently reduced the value of their loyalty programmes. Some Tesco customers expressed dissatisfaction with the move, claiming that it comes at a time when food prices are already rising. One shopper even stated that the Clubcard benefits were the only reason they shopped at Tesco and that they would instead shop at Aldi or Lidl.