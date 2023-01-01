Just moments into 2023 the stabbings spree continues

Sunday, January 1, 2023
by @uknip247

At 01.21am on Sunday, 1 January police were called to Portland Road, SE25 following reports of a stabbing.
Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.
A man who is believed to be in his 30s was found with stab wounds and was taken to a south London hospital. His injuries have been assessed as non-life threatening but potentially life-changing.

