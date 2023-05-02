Just Oil protestor ran over by a car in North London Protest

Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Just Oil Protestor Ran Over By Car In North London Protest

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a person was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Holloway Road, Islington, whilst engaged in a protest, at around 10:00am, today Tuesday 2 May.

The incident was brought to police attention after being circulated on social media and shows the person being involved in a collision with a grey Renault Megane.

If you were the person or have any information about the incident please report by calling 101, tweeting @MetCC or online at www.met.police.uk/

