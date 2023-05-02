Just Oil protestor ran over by a car in North London Protest

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a person was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Holloway Road, Islington, whilst engaged in a protest, at around 10:00am, today Tuesday 2 May.

The incident was brought to police attention after being circulated on social media and shows the person being involved in a collision with a grey Renault Megane.

If you were the person or have any information about the incident please report by calling 101, tweeting @MetCC or online at www.met.police.uk/